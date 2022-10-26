Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Buncrana publican cautiously welcomes nightlife pilot scheme

A Buncrana publican has given a cautious welcome to a new pilot scheme which aims to reinvigorate nightlife.

Buncrana has been selected as one of 9 cities and towns across the country to take part in a pilot initiative to support the development of a vibrant and diverse night-time economy.

The project follows announcements on the reform of the licencing laws that will allow pubs to stay open to 12.30am and nightclubs until 6am.

Paddy Henderson, owner of Lou’s Bar, Buncrana told today’s Nine til Noon Show says it’s important the scheme is utilised fully:

