Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Children as young as 15 used as money mules

Children as young as 15 are being used as so called money mules.

Figures from FraudSMART show more that 12 million euro was illegally transferred via money mule accounts in the first half of last year.

The number of bank accounts being used almost doubled on the year before, to 3,000, and the average sum transacted through each one was just under 4 thousand euro.

The majority of the accounts were held by young adults, between 18 and 24 years of age.,

Head of Financial Crime at the Banking and Payments Federation, Niamh Davenport, says younger people don’t understand the risks involved:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pad Mica Dail 3
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail hears plea for help for Mica homeowners living in dangerous conditions

26 October 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 114 – Meabh Conaghan

26 October 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man injured in ‘brutal’ attack in Derry

26 October 2022
Market Square 1
News, Top Stories

Planning approved for Reimagined Market Square project

26 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Pad Mica Dail 3
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail hears plea for help for Mica homeowners living in dangerous conditions

26 October 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 114 – Meabh Conaghan

26 October 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man injured in ‘brutal’ attack in Derry

26 October 2022
Market Square 1
News, Top Stories

Planning approved for Reimagined Market Square project

26 October 2022
Irish Water at work
News

Works to improve water supply in Lunniagh to commence

26 October 2022
Alcohol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana publican cautiously welcomes nightlife pilot scheme

26 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube