CIF head says there was no regulation of the manufacture of concrete blocks

The head of the Construction Industry Federation says whatever actions are taken by government to recover the cost of the defective Blocks Scheme, the reality is that the bulk of the burden will ultinately fall on the taxpayer.

Answering questions from Deputy Mick Barry, Tom Parlon acknowledged that there was no regulation in terms of concrete block manufacture, and that was a major issue.

He said there’s been fault in many areas, but stressed that builders bought blocks in good faith.

He told Deputy Barry the construction industry has made, and will continue to make a significant contribution……

 

 

 

