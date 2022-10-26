Community Support Officer assigned to Creeslough this week

Donegal County Council has appointed a Community Support Officer to Creeslough, to help all those affected by the Creeslough tragedy.

The support officer will be in place this week from Wednesday until Friday, from 10am to 4pm each day at the Wild Atlantic Campsite in Creeslough.

Donegal County Council say the support officer will act as a link for any Council related queries and follow ups, and that the service will be continued into next week depending on demand.

Also, the Irish Red Cross will be attending a town hall meeting at 7pm on Thursday in Creeslough Community Centre (Massinass) to consult on their ongoing work and future plans in the area.