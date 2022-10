The Chairperson of the Mica Action Group has told an Oireachtas Committee that the proposed concrete levy is just adding “insult to injury” for Mica homeowners.

Lisa Hone was speaking in front of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform this afternoon

She says that taxpayers are being given the full blame for the Mica scandal – not the defective concrete block manufacturers.

Ms Hone says defective concrete producers must foot the bill….