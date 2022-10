Donegal County Council is being urged to address the condition of a busy road outside Letterkenny as a matter of urgency.

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has described the state of the Crievesmith/ Old Town to Bomany road as ‘dire’.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly says there has been huge investment in the route to upgrade footpaths.

However, he says the safety concerns need to be looked at: