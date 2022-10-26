Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dail hears plea for help for Mica homeowners living in dangerous conditions

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has pleaded with Government to help Mica affected homeowners living in dangerous properties to help them urgently.

It’s believed 500 homeowners are currently at stage one of the redress scheme.

Deputy MacLochlainn says these homeowners are stuck and can’t get access to any financial supports despite continuing to live in properties unfit for human inhabitation.

Deputy MacLochlainn says there is a sense that Government has pulled off a ‘con’ in rushing through the revised scheme:

 

The matter of providing modular homes was raised at this week’s sitting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

Councillor Michael McBride previously called for representations to be made to the Housing Department to provide alternative temporary accommodation for Mica affected homeowners.

He has called for a delegation now to travel to Dublin to put the case forward:

 

