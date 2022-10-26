Donegal receives three National Heritage Week Awards

The efforts of community groups and individuals across Ireland in ensuring the preservation, protection and promotion of our built, natural and cultural heritage were recognised at the National Heritage Week Awards ceremony in Dublin on Thursday, October 20. The event, hosted by The Heritage Council and presented by RTÉ broadcaster Anne Cassin, saw three awards for County Donegal-based groups again this year.

The Ballyshannon Regeneration Group won the Sustainable Heritage Award for its ‘Ballyshannon Historic Town – Conversation and Conservation’ event which was aimed at highlighting the conservation and reuse of historic buildings in the town. The event featured a guided walk with guest speakers, an exhibition of archives and documents, a visit to the former Belfast Bank / Royal Bank of Ireland, music and storytelling. This is the second year in-a-row that the Ballyshannon Regeneration Group has won an award at the National Heritage Week Awards. They won the Heritage for All Ages Award at last year’s event.

The Irish Wheelchair Charity Shop in Letterkenny in partnership with the Donegal County Museum won the Sustainable & Inclusive Event Award for its ‘Selling the Past Exhibition’ which was an interactive exhibition of items donated to Letterkenny’s Irish Wheelchair Charity Shop that have links to Donegal’s history. People were invited to find items on display with tags attached that featured information about the history and people of County Donegal in years gone by. Items included an embroidered cloth that connected the finder with the county’s famous cottage industries of sewing and lacemaking, a vintage glass that told the story of the founder of McDaid’s Football Special and a fireside chair that related the tradition of visiting (raking) and hearing poems and songs.

The National Heritage Week Awards’ County Award recognised the most successful project in each local authority across the island with Síle Uí Fhearraigh, Togra Fiontar agus Cultúr Uladh in partnership with Teach Mhicí Mhic Gabhann, Teach Mhuiris and Teach Niall Ó Dónaill winning the prize for County Donegal. The project entitled Turas na dTithe Oidhreachta visited three historic vernacular houses in the Gaeltacht and highlighted their history and conservation, traditional skills such as creel making, lobster pot repair, storytelling, traditional music and song as well as demonstrations of the use of traditional household implements and farming tools.

“County Donegal has a very active heritage sector and it’s wonderful to see local heritage groups, communities and individuals recognised for their commitment and hard work at the National Heritage Week Awards again this year” said Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer. “The success of Heritage Week rests with the groups and individuals who raise awareness, encourage appreciation and promote better understanding of our local heritage. With over 1,800 events and projects organised nationwide, their recognition as the best in their award category is all the more impressive. It, once again, highlights the continued need for investment in our natural, built and cultural heritage to reinforce our sense of place, support our well-being, provide local employment, support our local economy and provide the bedrock for our tourism industry.”

Speaking at the event, Minister Malcolm Noonan TD, said: “I am delighted to be able to attend the annual National Heritage Awards and acknowledge the fantastic work of so many heritage enthusiasts around Ireland. National Heritage Week demonstrates that there are a great many people who really do appreciate our precious heritage – be it built, natural or cultural – and are willing to work together to protect and conserve it. I share that commitment and welcome the fact that my Government colleagues and I have been in a position to double funding for natural, built and archaeological heritage since I took office in July 2020.” Chair of the Heritage Council, Dr. Martina Moloney praised the enthusiasm and passion of the event and project organisers: “National Heritage Week is not only a celebration of heritage but also a celebration of people and particularly those whose work in heritage, very often as volunteers. The Awards are our chance to say thank you for the outstanding work and collective effort of all participants”.

Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan added: “National Heritage Week aims to build awareness and education about our heritage. This year it looked to the past to create a better future and chose themes that have particular resonance for us all as we grapple with climate change and the impact we have on the world around us. We chose the themes of sustainability and biodiversity and encouraged organisers to examine the intersection of the environment with preserving our tangible, intangible and natural heritage to create a more resilient world. The Awards are a recognition of every organiser, and of every event and project that took place. Today’s recipients are representative of the tremendous work of all organisers across the country, work that supports and encourages heritage protection.”

Other award winners at the National Heritage Awards were BirdWatch Ireland in association with Kildare Bat Group and Laois Heritage Office who won the Biodiversity Award; Myshall Nature from County Carlow won the Wild Child Award; StreamScapes from County Cork won the Water Heritage Award; and Teddy Fennelly from Portlaoise, County Laois won the Heritage Hero Award. National Heritage Week is coordinated by The Heritage Council and Local Authority Heritage Officers. This year, 70 in-person events and six digital heritage projects were undertaken in County Donegal of the 1,800 heritage events and projects nationwide. More information on the winning projects, on National Heritage Week and how to get involved is available on the Heritage Week website at www.heritageweek.ie