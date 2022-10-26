Donegal students travelling to NI being ‘discriminated’ – Deputy McHugh

A Donegal Deputy says students from Donegal attending university in Northern Ireland are being discriminated against.

Students travelling from the county to the likes of Galway will receive a 50% rebate as part of the Leap Card Scheme however, if travelling to the North no rebate is available.

Deputy Joe McHugh believes a solution is attainable:

Deputy McHugh also asked that Government liaise with the Creeslough community to establish a shuttle service to facilitate people who have been left cut off as the road through the village remains closed following the explosion.

Minsiter of State Dara Calleary confirmed that efforts will be made.