Government trying to divide country over Mica redress – Hone

The Chairperson of the Mica Action Group says the Government is trying to divide the country over the mica redress scheme.

Lisa Hone was the homeowner representative at today’s Oireachtas Committee meeting about the controversial concrete levy, which was introduced in Budget 2023 and intended to fund mica redress.

She was joined by reps from the Construction Federation of Ireland as well as the Chartered Surveyors of Ireland in giving evidence to the committee today.

Responding to a question from Donegal Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Lisa Hone says the concrete levy was intended to divide the country over the mica crisis – and take attention away from the construction industry and producers of defective blocks….