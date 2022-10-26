Man injured in ‘brutal’ attack in Derry

Police have described as ‘brutal’ an attack on a man in Derry last night.

The 38 year old was attacked by two men wielding iron bars, outside flats on the Lecky Road, shortly before 9pm.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his hand, arm and head.

Detectives believe last night night’s incident may be linked to an attack on a 35-year-old man on Monday night in the Carnhill area.

Police are continuing enquiries to establish a motive for the attack and are appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward.