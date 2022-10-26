Mark McHugh to coach Roscommon

Donegal’s 2012 All Ireland winner Mark McHugh is taking on his first coaching role with a men’s senior inter-county team.

The Kilcar man has been named on the new Roscommon management ticket under Davy Burke.

McHugh was coach to the Donegal senior ladies this year and has also coached Fermanagh at minor and u20 level.

Burke who hails from Kildare, has previously held the role of Wicklow Senior Football Manager and led his native county to the U-20 All Ireland Football Championship title in 2018.

He currently is the manager of the Maynooth University, Sigerson Football Team.