Mica homeowners to address Oireachtas Committee on concrete levy today

An Oireachtas committee meeting today is to hear from Mica-affected homeowners and stakeholders from the construction industry to discuss the controversial concrete levy.

The levy, which was initially introduced in Budget 2023 in order to pay for the Mica Redress Scheme, has been widely criticised by many.

The Government initially proposed a 10% tax on concrete blocks in order to fund the mica redress scheme – but a recent Government u-turn saw that rate reduced to 5%.

Today’s Oireachtas meeting of the Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform will see Mica homeowner representatives present their views on the concrete levy, as well as the mica redress scheme more widely.

Representatives from the Mica Action Group, as well as the Chartered Surveyors of Ireland (SCSI), the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) and officials from the Department of Finance, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and the Revenue Commissioners will all present to the committee.

The meeting gets underway in Committee Room 3 of the Oireachtas at 1:30 this afternoon, and you can watch it online via the Oireachtas TV website here: https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/oireachtas-tv/cr3-live/

