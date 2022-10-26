Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Motorists advised to take care on roads

Motorists are advised to take care on the roads this morning following heavy rain overnight and into this morning.

A lot of surface water and wind-blown debris is affecting driving conditions.

There is the chance of isolated thunderstorms today.

Motorists advised to take care on roads

26 October 2022
Dail told Donegal sexual assault figures show need for improved sexuality education

26 October 2022
Dublin event to highlight North West City Region’s investment opportunities

26 October 2022
Mica homeowners to address Oireachtas Committee on concrete levy today

26 October 2022
