Planning approved for Reimagined Market Square project

Donegal County Council has approved the Part 8 Planning for the Reimagined Market Square project in Letterkenny Town Centre.

Some changes have been made to the provision of taxi ranks and disabled parking spaces, including the retention of the taxi rank outside the Market Centre.

The Chief Executive’s report, which followed a public consultation, stressed that the needs of pedestrians are being prioritised, and that will mean some changes.

However, the report acknowledged that a survey showed the rank in front of Market Centre is the busiest in Letterkenny town.

Members backed the revised proposal, stressing the need for retaining taxi spaces.

Today’s decision paves the way for detailed plans to be drawn up, with hopes that work can begin next year.