A Glenties Councillor has welcomed works that are set to begin today on the R259 road between Dungloe and Burtonport.

The roadworks will see much-needed improvements to the road and footpath.

The route will be closed to traffic between 8am and 5pm from today until Friday.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says while the announcement of the works came at short notice, they are very much welcome: