Works to improve water supply in Lunniagh to commence

Works are to be carried out in West Donegal to replace an unreliable water pipeline.

Irish Water has confirmed that crews will be on the ground in the coming days to remove old pipe work.

Works to replace 850 metres of water main, susceptible to bursts in the Lunniagh area will be carried out before December.

Irish Water’s Networks Regional Lead Declan Cawley says; the utility is aware of the inconvenience bursts and unplanned interruptions have on homes and businesses and by replacing old water mains the possibility of disruptions to supply will be reduced.

The works will also reduce the amount of treated water being lost underground.

There will be some road closures in the area to facilitate the works.