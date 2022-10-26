Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Your sons are causing you to age faster

A study has found that the parents of boys age faster than parents of girls.

The research by Columbia University seen that mums and dads of sons see their brain power drop away more quickly as they grow older.

The data says more boys in a family, the worse the damage.

The reason? Girls are typically more caring than boys and play a role in keeping their parents stay healthy.

The study coursed over 18 years. At the beginning, the parents of boys weren’t any more or less clever than that of the girls, but as their children aged they scored lowered in intelligence tests.

