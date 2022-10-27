AGM, Memorial Mass and Donegal Person of the Year 2022

The Donegal Association Dublin will hold their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 9th of

November at 8pm in the Bonnington Hotel, Drumcondra. As always new members are welcome.

This is our first AGM in 3 years and we look forward to seeing you there.

As we look forward to the year ahead – take note of our upcoming events!

On Sunday, 6 th of November the Donegal Association will hold their Annual Mass of

Remembrance in the Bonnington Hotel, Drumcondra at 6.30pm. Deceased members and friends

of the association will be remembered on the night. Everyone welcome to attend.

The search is on for the next Donegal Person of the Year. The closing date for receipt of

nominations is 30th of November 2022. Any individual or any group may nominate a person –

the main criteria being that the person nominated should be from Donegal and have made a

significant contribution to the promotion of the county at local, national or international level.

Nominations may set out the reasons for the nomination and may include supporting

documentation and endorsements from individuals and groups. You can make a nomination

through our website www.donegalassociation.ie , by writing to The Donegal Association, 33

Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2 or emailing info@donegalassocation.ie