Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

AGM, Memorial Mass and Donegal Person of the Year 2022

The Donegal Association Dublin will hold their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 9th of
November at 8pm in the Bonnington Hotel, Drumcondra. As always new members are welcome.
This is our first AGM in 3 years and we look forward to seeing you there.

As we look forward to the year ahead – take note of our upcoming events!
On Sunday, 6 th of November the Donegal Association will hold their Annual Mass of
Remembrance in the Bonnington Hotel, Drumcondra at 6.30pm. Deceased members and friends
of the association will be remembered on the night. Everyone welcome to attend.

The search is on for the next Donegal Person of the Year. The closing date for receipt of
nominations is 30th of November 2022. Any individual or any group may nominate a person –
the main criteria being that the person nominated should be from Donegal and have made a
significant contribution to the promotion of the county at local, national or international level.
Nominations may set out the reasons for the nomination and may include supporting
documentation and endorsements from individuals and groups. You can make a nomination
through our website www.donegalassociation.ie , by writing to The Donegal Association, 33
Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2 or emailing info@donegalassocation.ie

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

raphoe frc 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Vital equipment stolen from Helping Hands Project in Raphoe

27 October 2022
Fire service
News, Top Stories

Fire service issues warning after Buncrana fire

27 October 2022
Leader
News, Top Stories

Over €10 million allocated for Leader projects in Donegal

27 October 2022
donegal and dublin
Entertainment, News

AGM, Memorial Mass and Donegal Person of the Year 2022

27 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

raphoe frc 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Vital equipment stolen from Helping Hands Project in Raphoe

27 October 2022
Fire service
News, Top Stories

Fire service issues warning after Buncrana fire

27 October 2022
Leader
News, Top Stories

Over €10 million allocated for Leader projects in Donegal

27 October 2022
donegal and dublin
Entertainment, News

AGM, Memorial Mass and Donegal Person of the Year 2022

27 October 2022
george mitchell
Audio, News, Top Stories

Senator George Mitchell to address Oireachtas Committee as Assembly election looms

27 October 2022
Mortgage
Audio, News, Top Stories

ECB interest rate hike will push up mortgage payments

27 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube