Kanye West no longer on Forbes’ list of billionaires

Ye has officially dropped off the Forbes’ list of billionaire. It comes after the rapper lost contracts with multiple companies following anti-sematic remarks. Adidas and GAP are two notable losses for Kanye, while he also has been dropped by his talent agency.

Spotify has become the latest big company to verbalise their dismay at the comments made by the artist, but have noted they will not be removing his music from the platform as the songs.

Chris Lambert’s one of the hosts of Kanye West podcast Watching the Throne has spoke out about the controversy from the perspective of a Jewish person.

US footwear company Skechers says it escorted Kanye West off its premises in Los Angeles after he “showed up unannounced” and started filming without permission.

 

