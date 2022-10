Author & Hurler Zak Moradi joins John to talk about his new book ‘Life Begins in Leitrim’

The road to Croke Park can be a long one, but for Leitrim hurler Zak Moradi it was longer than most. Born in a refugee camp in Ramadi, Iraq, at the height of the Gulf War, Zak spent his formative years living under the oppressive regime of Saddam Hussein.