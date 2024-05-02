Donegal records lowest rent level for existing tenancies

Donegal recorded the lowest rent level for existing tenancies in the final quarter of last year at €707.

It’s been revealed in the latest RTB Rent Index Report.

Furthermore, the Carndonagh local electoral area had the lowest standardised average rent in existing tenancies at €540 per month.

In terms of new tenancies, that figure was €951 for Donegal, up almost 19% on the previous year.

It was one of four counties in Ireland to remain below the threshold of €1000 for new tenancies, alongside counties Leitrim, Monaghan and Tipperary.