Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

David Walliams’ special message for the pupils of Scoil Mhuire Creeslough

Scoil Mhuire Creeslough received a video message from popular children’s author, David Walliams.

David tells the children they are not alone and as a gesture of good will he will be sending over copies of his books for them to enjoy.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

28 October 2022
trawlers 2
News, Playback, Top Stories

EU must stand up to countries breaching quota agreements – Pringle

28 October 2022
ffagmpic
Audio, News, Top Stories

“This is not my national political comeback” – Coughlan

28 October 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

LUH and Community Healthcare management promise an integrated approach this winter

28 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

28 October 2022
trawlers 2
News, Playback, Top Stories

EU must stand up to countries breaching quota agreements – Pringle

28 October 2022
ffagmpic
Audio, News, Top Stories

“This is not my national political comeback” – Coughlan

28 October 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

LUH and Community Healthcare management promise an integrated approach this winter

28 October 2022
davidwalliams
Entertainment

David Walliams’ special message for the pupils of Scoil Mhuire Creeslough

28 October 2022
niall coll
News, Top Stories

Donegal priest appointed as Bishop of Ossory

28 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube