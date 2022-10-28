David Walliams’ special message for the pupils of Scoil Mhuire Creeslough

Scoil Mhuire Creeslough received a video message from popular children’s author, David Walliams.
David tells the children they are not alone and as a gesture of good will he will be sending over copies of his books for them to enjoy.
Scoil Mhuire Creeslough received a video message from popular children’s author, David Walliams.
David tells the children they are not alone and as a gesture of good will he will be sending over copies of his books for them to enjoy.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland