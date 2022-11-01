Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big Brother Reboot Delayed

ITV’s reboot of Big Brother has been delayed until Autumn 2023.

It had previously  been teased that the long waited revival of the reality TV show would be on our screens around Springtime, but it’s now been reported it has been put back due to a packed schedule.

The reboot was announced to audiences last August, during the Love Island finale.

The search has begun for the latest set of contestants. Big Brother have said on Instagram that applications to take part on the show are now open.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bigbrother
Entertainment

Big Brother Reboot Delayed

1 November 2022
the crown]
Entertainment

Princess Diana’s infamous line about her marriage to feature in The Crown

1 November 2022
House Key
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to avail of Croí Cónaíthe Fund

1 November 2022
immaceleb
Entertainment

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here line up

1 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

bigbrother
Entertainment

Big Brother Reboot Delayed

1 November 2022
the crown]
Entertainment

Princess Diana’s infamous line about her marriage to feature in The Crown

1 November 2022
House Key
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to avail of Croí Cónaíthe Fund

1 November 2022
immaceleb
Entertainment

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here line up

1 November 2022
mariahcarey
Entertainment

Mariah Carey has transitioned to Christmas

1 November 2022
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

National wind and rain warning issued

1 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube