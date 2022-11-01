Big Brother Reboot Delayed

ITV’s reboot of Big Brother has been delayed until Autumn 2023.

It had previously been teased that the long waited revival of the reality TV show would be on our screens around Springtime, but it’s now been reported it has been put back due to a packed schedule.

The reboot was announced to audiences last August, during the Love Island finale.

The search has begun for the latest set of contestants. Big Brother have said on Instagram that applications to take part on the show are now open.