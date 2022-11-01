I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here line up

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is set to come back on our screens this Sunday from the land down under! This will be the first time Ant & Dec and their contestants have been back to Australia since 2019.

Former rugby union player Mike Tindall and singer Boy George are among the stars taking part in this years show!

The Culture Club star will reportedly earn £500,000 to appear on the show – making him the highest paid campmate ever.

Tindall – who’s married to King Charlies’s niece Zara – will also be hoping to win – as will England’s European championship winner Jill Scott.

The initial contestants have been confirmed in an Instagram poste shared by the Shows official Instagram page.

It’s soon soon-to-be-confirmed that Former British health secretary Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh will be the camp late-comers.

Mr Hancock resigned from his cabinet role last year, having been caught breaking Covid social distancing rules by kissing an aide and today has been suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party because of his participation in the reality TV show.

The chief whip, Simon Hart, says it’s “serious enough” to remove the whip.

Mr Hancock’s now effectively sitting as an independent MP in the British House of Commons.