Kit O’Connor forced to come out as bisexual

Kit O’Connor known for playing Nick Nelson on ‘Heartstopper’ says he’s been forced to come out as bisexual. This follows accusations of queerbating. He said he thinks people have missed the point of the show.

back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) October 31, 2022

The actor has been inundated with support online from both fans and colleagues.

Alice Oseman, creator of the LGBTQI+ series says:

I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing 💖 — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) October 31, 2022

and co-star Jo Locke shared how proud he was: