Alternative Concrete Levy could generate €260m per annum

An alternative to the government’s Concrete Levy could generate €260 million a year, rather than the predicted €30 million.

The Irish Plant Contractors’ Association is proposing an aggregate tax and a landfill tax on producers to incentivise the recycling of materials on building sites.

The government intends to introduce a 5% tax on concrete products from September 2023 to help to fund the Mica Redress Scheme.

But IPCA chief executive, Brian Coogan, claims their suggestion would generate more revenue, while also cutting costs and promoting sustainability:

