Meeting in Killygordon and Crossroads to plan for the future

People in Killygordon and Crossroads are being invited to a meeting on Sunday evening next to discuss the next step in drawing up a strategic plan for the future.

A preliminary workshop took place in September attended by almost 100 people, and a draft document arising out of that gathering will be presented on Sunday.

It’s part of the Smart Villages programme being run by Donegal Local Development Company.

Community Resident Cathy Burns is involved in the process, she says it will ultimately lead to funding applications to improve the area…………..