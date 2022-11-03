Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Buncrana Leisure Centre should be built in tandem with “Re-empower Buncrana” – Murray

People in Buncrana are angry over the lack of progress being made in redeveloping a new state of the art leisure centre.

Plans have been in place for a number of years for the redevelopment of the leisure centre following its closure in 2014, but progress has not yet been made.

Cllr Jack Murray believes works should be carried out at Buncrana Leisure Centre in tandem with the €20 million Re-empower Buncrana project.

Speaking at a recent Inishowen Municipal District meeting, he asked if there would be money available through the tranche for the re-empower project to direct towards the leisure centre……….

