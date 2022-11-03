Tusla placed 158 unborn children on protection system in past 18 months



Tusla, the child and family agency, has placed 158 unborn children on its Child Protection Notification System deemed to be at risk of significant harm over the past 18 months.

The figures, which were provided in response to a Freedom of Information request, show 112 unborn children were placed on Tusla’s Child Protection Notification System last year followed by 46 for the first six months of this year.

The CPNS is a national record of all children for whom a plan has had to be devised in order to make sure they’re protected.

Suzanne Connolly, chief executive of children’s charity Barnardos, says a multi-agency approach is needed to support families.