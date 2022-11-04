Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
A taste of Donegal at ‘Flavours of Ireland’ event in London

Some 60 tourism companies from Ireland attended ‘Flavours of Ireland’ 2022 in London last week – including the Slieve League Cultural Centre, B&B Ireland and White’s Tours & Hotels.

‘Flavours’ is Tourism Ireland’s annual B2B tourism workshop, where tourism companies from Ireland meet and do business with top global inbound tour operators.

Now in its 20th year, ‘Flavours’ took place in the Guildhall, in the City of London, and was attended by around 100 global inbound tour operators who deliver business from all over the world, including the United States, Mainland Europe, Asia, Australasia and Africa.

‘Flavours’ provides an excellent opportunity for the participating tourism providers from Donegal and Ireland to highlight and sell their tourism product and build valuable relationships with the key decision-makers in attendance. The global inbound operators are preparing to sign contracts for 2023 and beyond; it is, therefore, a key time to influence the addition of new tourism products to their programmes that have the potential to deliver more regional and longer-stay business for Ireland.

David Boyce, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Global Inbound and Emerging Markets, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted that so many tourism organisations from Ireland and so many leading global inbound tour operators took the time to join us at our annual ‘Flavours of Ireland’ event.

“In 2019, these tour operators were responsible for delivering around 5 million bed-nights to the island of Ireland. As they prepare to sign contracts for 2023, we very much welcome the business and networking opportunities our workshop presented. Our aim is to increase awareness of Ireland among these hugely influential global inbound tour operators and to help Ireland and our tourism partners secure a greater share of the huge worldwide tourism market.”

