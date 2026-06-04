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30 Days of Good Deeds

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Third witness due to give Evidence in Jeffrey Donaldson trial

The trial of Jeffrey Donaldson will hear from the third witness in the case today.

The former DUP leader has pleaded not guilty to 18 historic sex offences.

His wife, Eleanor, faces a trial of facts on five charges, which she denies.

Yesterday, the cross-examination of the second of two alleged victims in this case concluded.

Complainant B was questioned about why she didn’t report her claims to the police years ago.

She said she was “afraid” and “embarrassed”, but said she should have reported things sooner.

She told the court she blames herself for the later alleged sexual abuse of Complainant A, because she didn’t go to the police sooner.

During cross-examination by Eleanor Donaldson’s lawyer, it was put to the complainant that Mrs Donaldson denies any suggestion she facilitated an alleged rape, and denies seeing her husband touch the alleged victim inappropriately.

Complainant B disagreed.

The trial continues this morning.

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