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The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Weather Forecast: Thursday, May 4th

DONEGAL WEATHER

TODAY
Rain continuing throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 13°C with fresh and gusty westerly winds reaching 20 mph. UV Index of 3 (Moderate) and a 45% chance of rain.

EVENING
Showers becoming less frequent as the evening progresses, allowing some clear spells to develop. Temperatures falling to around 10°C with steady westerly breezes. Rain chance 40%.

TONIGHT
Turning cooler overnight with clear spells and scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 8°C with moderate westerly winds. Rain chance 35%.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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