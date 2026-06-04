Weather Forecast: Thursday, May 4th

DONEGAL WEATHER

TODAY

Rain continuing throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 13°C with fresh and gusty westerly winds reaching 20 mph. UV Index of 3 (Moderate) and a 45% chance of rain.

EVENING

Showers becoming less frequent as the evening progresses, allowing some clear spells to develop. Temperatures falling to around 10°C with steady westerly breezes. Rain chance 40%.

TONIGHT

Turning cooler overnight with clear spells and scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 8°C with moderate westerly winds. Rain chance 35%.