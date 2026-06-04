Durkan raises community care issues with Health Minister

A Foyle MLA has raised issues concerning a lack of community facilities for patients to leave the hospital during a meeting of the Stormont Assembly this week.

Mark H. Durkan says that the reasons for delays at Altnagelvin are caused by beds remaining occupied due to care package support or care home beds being unavailable.

He raised this with Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, asking if plans exist to increase the capacity of care home beds in the North West.

The Minister replied, citing budgetary issues: