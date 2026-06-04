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Government announces safeguards for access to cash in local communities

Tánaiste Simon Harris has announced new guidelines to protect access to cash services in communities across Ireland.

The measures will give people and small businesses a clear way to raise concerns if access to cash is not meeting local needs.

Minister for Finance says the new safeguards recognise that many people still rely on cash on a daily basis, even as more transactions move to digital and contactless payments.

The guidelines have been introduced in conjunction with the Governor of the Central Bank, with the aim of protecting consumers, families and small businesses who depend on cash services.

The Tánaiste says he believes it will have a positive impact:

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