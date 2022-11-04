Dylan Browne McMonagle to be crowned Apprentice Champion Jockey again

For the second year in a row, Dylan Browne-McMonagle will be crowned Irish Champion Flat Apprentice Jockey this weekend.

The final meet of the season is at Nass this Sunday and the Donegal Jockey has a comfortable cushion at the top of the standings with 48 wins from his 370 runs this year so far.

His closest rival Mikey Sheedy has 26 victories.

The bulk of the wins for McMonagle have come alongside trainer Joseph O’Brien, that included a first group one win at the Curragh in September on Al Riffa.