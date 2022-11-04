Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Dylan Browne McMonagle to be crowned Apprentice Champion Jockey again

Photo: Curragh Racecourse

For the second year in a row, Dylan Browne-McMonagle will be crowned Irish Champion Flat Apprentice Jockey this weekend.

The final meet of the season is at Nass this Sunday and the Donegal Jockey has a comfortable cushion at the top of the standings with 48 wins from his 370 runs this year so far.

His closest rival Mikey Sheedy has 26 victories.

The bulk of the wins for McMonagle have come alongside trainer Joseph O’Brien, that included a first group one win at the Curragh in September on Al Riffa.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

torrential-rain
Audio, News, Top Stories

Met Eireann warns of more rain over the coming week

4 November 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Chair of Regional Health Forum calls for healthcare to be looked at on all-island basis

4 November 2022
REPRO FREE 26/10/2022, London – Some 60 tourism companies from the island of Ireland attended ‘Flavours of Ireland’ 2022 in London this week. ‘Flavours’ is Tourism Ireland’s annual B2B tourism workshop, where tourism companies from Ireland meet and do business with top global inbound tour operators. PIC SHOWS: Michael Stapleton, B&B Ireland; Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland; and Nella De Luca-Bertram, freelance travel consultant, at Flavours of Ireland 2022. Pic – Malcolm McNally (no repro fee) Further press info – Niamh Doherty, Tourism Ireland tel: 085-856 6429
News

A taste of Donegal at ‘Flavours of Ireland’ event in London

4 November 2022
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry arrest man on suspicion of burglary

4 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

torrential-rain
Audio, News, Top Stories

Met Eireann warns of more rain over the coming week

4 November 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Chair of Regional Health Forum calls for healthcare to be looked at on all-island basis

4 November 2022
REPRO FREE 26/10/2022, London – Some 60 tourism companies from the island of Ireland attended ‘Flavours of Ireland’ 2022 in London this week. ‘Flavours’ is Tourism Ireland’s annual B2B tourism workshop, where tourism companies from Ireland meet and do business with top global inbound tour operators. PIC SHOWS: Michael Stapleton, B&B Ireland; Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland; and Nella De Luca-Bertram, freelance travel consultant, at Flavours of Ireland 2022. Pic – Malcolm McNally (no repro fee) Further press info – Niamh Doherty, Tourism Ireland tel: 085-856 6429
News

A taste of Donegal at ‘Flavours of Ireland’ event in London

4 November 2022
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry arrest man on suspicion of burglary

4 November 2022
Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
Audio, News, Top Stories

Over 100 homeowners in Letterkenny could be left without water

4 November 2022
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
Audio, News, Top Stories

Border businesses struggling due to unstable exchange rate

4 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube