Erin McLaughlin gets first Ireland senior call up

Donegal’s Erin McLaughlin has received her first senior call up to the International Women’s team.

McLaughlin and Shelbourne goalkeeper Katie Keane have been added to the squad for the eight-day training camp in Spain that will include an International Friendly against Morocco.

Erin who is a former WU19 international – scored six goals from midfield in her debut season in the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League with Peamount United.

Manager Vera Pauw is keen to use this camp to begin preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with international camps to follow in February, April and June next year ahead of the tournament.

Fellow Donegal players Amber Barret and Ciara Grant are also in the squad which will link up in Marbella on Monday, November 7th to begin the training camp.

Injuries rule out Savannah McCarthy, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan, while Heather Payne is unavailable.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad
Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie Keane (Shelbourne)
Defenders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)
Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)
Forwards: Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City)

