Highland Radio wants to bring someone home for Christmas!

Highland Radio would love to bring a family home this Christmas!

Do you live in Europe or the UK, have you not been home for a number of years due to COVID, have you missed birthdays, family get togethers, or even funerals?

Would you love to come home this Christmas? Is the rising cost of inflation and travel prohibiting you from doing so?

We can make it happen for one lucky family this Christmas.

All you have to do is tell us who you wish to nominate and why. It can be yourself or a family member who is living away from home.

Simply email us your information and the person you wish to nominate, tell us a little about them/ you and why they are deserving of this great prize.

Email all information including all relevant contact telephone numbers to homeforchristmas@highlandradio.com

T&Cs:

All applicants must be available to travel between the 22nd & 23rd December 2022.

Prize includes return flights for a family of up to 5 from their chosen destination and transfer from Dublin/Belfast Airport if applicable.

Closing date for all entries is Monday 28th November 2022.

The Winner will be contacted on Friday 2nd December 2022.

The prize does not have a cash equivalent.

We reserve the right to change our terms and conditions at any time. Any changes that we choose to make will be updated on our website.

