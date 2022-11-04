Over 100 homeowners in Letterkenny could be left without water



More than 100 householders in Letterkenny could be left without water due to an outstanding ESB bill of €3,000.

The bill was charged for the use of electrity to operate a water pump station in Gleann Tain Estate off the Kilmacrennan Road. Water is also supplied to Gort na Greinne and two other apartment blocks in the area.

Since February until the end of October, the Gleann Tain residents management committee has spent €15,500 on electricty bills and they are now unable to meet the demand, especially with the rising cost of electricity.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle has called on the Council to take charge of the estate so the cost of operating the water pump would fall to the council and lift the burden of the residents.

Thomas, who lives in the estate says the residents feel like they have been abandoned…