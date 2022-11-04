Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police in Derry arrest man on suspicion of burglary

Police in Derry have arrested a man on suspicion of burglary following a report made to police during the early hours of today, Friday 4th November.

At around 3.45am this morning, police received a report about a burglary in progress at premises on Clarendon Street.

Local Policing Team officers responded and, within minutes, located and arrested a suspect.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences, including burglary, and he remains in custody this morning.

Sergeant Garth Bennett is appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area of Clarendon Street just prior to, or around the time the incident was reported, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 184 of 04/11/22.

You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

