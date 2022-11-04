Town Centre First Plan for Milford progressing

A Town Centre First Plan for Milford is progressing.

Donegal County Council is currently seeking tenders for an Architect Led Full Integrated Design Team, PSDP and Masterplanning Consultancy Services

The Town Centre First Plan for Milford will be regeneration and renewal focused and will put place-making at the centre of the value proposition for the town as a means of enabling and attracting activity and investment.

Most importantly, the Council says it will be consultative, collaborative, evidenced and action focused and will rely on the involvement of key stakeholders including public sector agencies, private sector companies as well as community organisations that exist within the town.

Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and Planning Services with Donegal County Council says the project will engage, mobilise and empower the local community and business stakeholders to deliver a Plan for a vibrant, liveable and fully functioning town centre by identifying a range of potential improvements, actions, opportunities and new developments that will define the town’s role and image going forward.

Tender documents are available on etenders.gov.ie with the closing date for receipt of tenders November 30th.