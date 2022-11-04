Two men arrested and counterfeit goods seized in Strabane

Two men have been arrested following a number of searches in Strabane this morning.

A quantity of suspected counterfeit goods have been seized along with various electronics.

Detective Chief Inspector Logue says the searches and arrests are part of ongoing work to tackle criminality linked to the New IRA and the supply and sale of counterfeit goods.

The men, aged 42 and 28, have been taken to Omagh Police Station for interview.

Police are urging anyone who may have information about counterfeit goods to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.