We want to finish on a high – Ruaidhri Higgins

The final piece of the jigsaw in this season’s Airtricity League table will slot into place at the Brandywell on Sunday evening as the Candystripes entertain Dundalk with second place still up for grabs.

The visitors need at least a three-goal win to leap-frog their hosts with Ruaidhri Higgins’ side heading into the game with one eye on next weekend’s cup showpiece at the Aviva.

The City boss was realistic about the job in hand against the Lilywhites whilst well aware of the various considerations.

“It’s our last home game of the season and of course we want to finish on a high” he said.

“Our supporters have been magnificent all season and just about everyone in the Brandywell this weekend will be coming with us to Dublin next weekend. We want to make sure they go there in a good frame of mind.”

“Obviously we want to win the game but at the same time we have to try to ensure that everyone is available for the final as well.

“We’ll have to manage any minor knocks but also see to it that any players nearing the ‘booking’ limits don’t start next season with a ban.”

“Games between the sides are always really close affairs and this will be no different.

“We’re ready for it and will go out to try to win the match as we have done all season.”

Kick off is at 7pm