A Buncrana Councillor says there is a dire need for basic toilet facilities at the popular Ned’s Point.

A large amount of people visit the area regularly for sea swimming with an increase seen in the summer months.

Cllr Jack Murray has called for toilet facilities and also some safety measures such as a handrail on steps in the area to be installed immediately.

He says it would be money well spent to provide the facility for both locals and tourists: