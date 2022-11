Ireland return to action this evening at the Aviva stadium as they take on World Champions South Africa.

The match is a landmark for Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray, who will win his 100th cap in the half-five kick-off at the Aviva Stadium.

Robbie Henshaw’s withdrawal yesterday means a start in midfield for Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey.

Alex McDonald joined Eóin Catterson on Saturday Sport to preview the clash…