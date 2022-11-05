Public consultation underway on traffic changes in Derry

A public consultation on Derry city centre’s traffic pilot is underway.

The scheme was rolled out in June 2021 and will remain in place until April next year with the introduction of one-way traffic on the Upper Carlisle Road and Ferryquay Street along with extended pedestrian space.

The works were carried out as part of the City Centre Covid Recovery Revitalisation Programme.

Members of the public and local businesses in Derry are being urged to make their views on the trial known.

Tony Monaghan is Regeneration Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, he says improvements in the flow of traffic have been noted:

People can have their say at http://www.derrystrabane.com/consultations with the closing date for submissions being 4pm on Friday December 2nd.