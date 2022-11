Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has opened the party’s Ard Fheis in Dublin calling on the UK government to set out a clear plan for talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

She said the outcome of last May’s elections should be respected – and there should be a functioning Executive in place in Northern Ireland.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says planning for all-Ireland unity is also high on the agenda at today’s Ard Fheis….