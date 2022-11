Donegal County Council is being lobbied once again to tackle dereliction.

The recent sitting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District heard calls for the local authority to outline what steps have been taken to deal with derelict buildings and sites.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan claims very little action has been taken to date.

The council says a lack of resources has exacerbated the issue.

Councillor Brogan has welcomed that a meeting will be held to discuss the matter: