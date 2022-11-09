Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal all set to celebrate parkrun Ireland’s tenth anniversary

Local walkers, joggers and runners are being encouraged to take part in one of the five parkruns being held across Donegal this Saturday, November 12th, to celebrate parkrun Ireland’s tenth anniversary.

Letterkenny, Buncrana, Dungloe, Falcarragh, and Narin Beach will be among the 106 5k events taking place throughout Ireland on Saturday morning at 9.30 to mark the milestone.

The first parkrun in Donegal was held in Letterkenny in February, 2016 and four more weekly runs have been set up in Donegal since.

The Republic of Ireland’s first parkrun took place in Malahide on Saturday, November 10th, 2012. The community has grown rapidly over the last ten years to become the largest per capita globally.

There are currently 356,080 parkrunners registered in Ireland. 27,159 events have been held over the last decade, while 2,498,898 parkruns have been completed.

Parkruns are free community events that provide participants with a positive, welcoming, and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last.

Registration is free and only needs to be done once, whether you intend to walk, jog, run or volunteer, or do a combination of all the aforementioned.

To register click follow the link below:

https://www.parkrun.ie/register/

After completing the registration form, print your barcode and head to your nearest parkrun venue.

