Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Ollie Horgan era at Finn Harps is over

Photo: Stephen Doherty

Ollie Horgan is no longer Finn Harps Manager having departed the club with the Board of Directors to begin work immediately to appoint a replacement.

Harps confirmed his departure this afternoon with the First Team Manager leaving the club by mutual consent.

During his tenure at Finn Park, Harps earned promotion to the Premier Division twice, and spent six of his nine years in charge competing in the top flight.

The club also reached an FAI Cup Semi-Final in his first season in charge and secured the club’s best league finish in over twenty years in 2020.

Harps Chairman Ian Harkin said: “We would like to thank Ollie for his efforts on behalf of the club throughout his time at the club. His work ethic and passion are legendary. We wish him every success in the future.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Searches carried out in Strabane during investigation into activities of the new IRA

9 November 2022
The Keepsake Quilters
Entertainment

Felicity Hayes-McCoy book signing events this weekend!

9 November 2022
leascc
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail adjourned after MacSharry accuses Leas Cheann Comhairle of discrimination

9 November 2022
tp order
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle urges O’Brien to publish review of alleged planning irregularities in Donegal

9 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Searches carried out in Strabane during investigation into activities of the new IRA

9 November 2022
The Keepsake Quilters
Entertainment

Felicity Hayes-McCoy book signing events this weekend!

9 November 2022
leascc
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail adjourned after MacSharry accuses Leas Cheann Comhairle of discrimination

9 November 2022
tp order
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle urges O’Brien to publish review of alleged planning irregularities in Donegal

9 November 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 117 – Stephen Shiels

9 November 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deadline for NI election to be extended as MLAs face pay cut

9 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube