The Ollie Horgan era at Finn Harps is over

Ollie Horgan is no longer Finn Harps Manager having departed the club with the Board of Directors to begin work immediately to appoint a replacement.

Harps confirmed his departure this afternoon with the First Team Manager leaving the club by mutual consent.

During his tenure at Finn Park, Harps earned promotion to the Premier Division twice, and spent six of his nine years in charge competing in the top flight.

The club also reached an FAI Cup Semi-Final in his first season in charge and secured the club’s best league finish in over twenty years in 2020.

Harps Chairman Ian Harkin said: “We would like to thank Ollie for his efforts on behalf of the club throughout his time at the club. His work ethic and passion are legendary. We wish him every success in the future.”